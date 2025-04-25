Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 518,941 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 518,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Chimerix worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Chimerix by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chimerix by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 146,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 64,420 shares in the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.55 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.55 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chimerix news, CEO Michael T. Andriole sold 7,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $33,312.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,405.56. This represents a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,760 shares of company stock valued at $91,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Stock Performance

CMRX opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $8.55.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimerix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.