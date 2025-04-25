Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 5,700 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,324,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,985,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,446,000 after acquiring an additional 248,015 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,963,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $956,000.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $899.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average is $58.01. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.