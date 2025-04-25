Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 72,100 Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ADTRAN worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADTN. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in ADTRAN by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 220,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ADTRAN by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ADTRAN from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

ADTRAN stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.46.

About ADTRAN

(Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.