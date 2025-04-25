Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $2.54 Million Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 494,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 538,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 41,750 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce D. Hansen acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,765.75. This trade represents a 2.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at $664,659.85. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Stock Up 7.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

UUUU stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $955.70 million, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UUUU shares. Roth Capital set a $5.75 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

