Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $2.62 Million Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 95,328 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BZH. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA Trading Up 1.7 %

BZH stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $599.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.