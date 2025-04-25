Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $2.82 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 81,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,262,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,717,000 after acquiring an additional 673,178 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,164,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,299,000 after acquiring an additional 419,096 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,595,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,147 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,282,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,678,000 after acquiring an additional 514,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,718,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,645,000 after purchasing an additional 373,115 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.48. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

