Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $2.83 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 758.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 301,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 266,200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,532,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $24.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.