Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Agora were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Agora by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Agora by 1,988.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Agora in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Agora alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.10 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Agora Price Performance

Shares of API stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50. Agora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $6.99.

Agora Profile

(Free Report)

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding API? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.