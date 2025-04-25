Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Republic Bancorp worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 659.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Republic Bancorp by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Activity at Republic Bancorp

In related news, Director David P. Feaster sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $93,386.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,303 shares in the company, valued at $285,805.26. This trade represents a 24.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John T. Rippy sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $203,381.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,698.95. The trade was a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

RBCAA opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average is $68.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.46. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $80.68.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.56. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.05%.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

