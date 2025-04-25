Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BioRem FY2025 Earnings

BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for BioRem in a report released on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Cormark also issued estimates for BioRem’s FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

BioRem Price Performance

CVE:BRM opened at C$1.96 on Wednesday. BioRem has a one year low of C$1.84 and a one year high of C$3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of C$32.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.69.

About BioRem

BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs.

