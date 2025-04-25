Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Snap-on Q3 Earnings

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Snap-on in a report issued on Monday, April 21st. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will earn $4.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.90. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Snap-on’s current full-year earnings is $19.79 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.16 EPS.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.30). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNA. StockNews.com downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.83.

Snap-on Price Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $310.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.15. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $252.98 and a 52 week high of $373.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.80 and a 200-day moving average of $338.07.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $7,611,764.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,221,278.24. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total transaction of $2,179,212.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,817.17. The trade was a 96.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,859. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 421.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

