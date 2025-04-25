Research Analysts Set Expectations for FLXS FY2025 Earnings

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flexsteel Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.40. The consensus estimate for Flexsteel Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Flexsteel Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $113.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.24 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.63%.

FLXS stock opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.23. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 4,864.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

