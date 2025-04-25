Research Analysts Set Expectations for RCL Q2 Earnings

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report released on Monday, April 21st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.85. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $14.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q3 2025 earnings at $5.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.77 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RCL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.53.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $211.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $130.08 and a 12-month high of $277.08. The company has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.26.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 28.06%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.68, for a total transaction of $5,005,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,021 shares in the company, valued at $47,491,190.28. This represents a 9.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 14,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.86, for a total value of $3,925,805.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,648.30. The trade was a 41.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,492 shares of company stock valued at $28,571,705 in the last ninety days. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 618.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

