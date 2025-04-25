Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 797,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 2,171.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Resources Connection by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $9.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.60. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $12.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74.

In other news, Director Roger D. Carlile purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bhadreskumar Patel acquired 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,049.95. This represents a 8.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 54,900 shares of company stock valued at $279,295 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

