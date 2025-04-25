Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,297,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 131,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 53,837 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $381.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on RVNC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.39.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

