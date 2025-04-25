Reviewing GBS (NYSE:GBS) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GBS and Titan Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GBS $440,000.00 41.62 -$8.31 million ($0.56) -2.20 Titan Medical $17.63 million 1.88 $6.95 million $0.05 5.80

Titan Medical has higher revenue and earnings than GBS. GBS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

GBS has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

2.8% of GBS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of GBS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GBS and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBS N/A -85.64% -54.42% Titan Medical N/A -82.31% -51.47%

Summary

Titan Medical beats GBS on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GBS

GBS Inc. operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. GBS Inc. has a research agreement with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health for the development of saliva-based diagnostic tests. The company was formerly known as Glucose Biosensor Systems (Greater China) Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to GBS Inc. in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. GBS Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

