Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Riley Exploration Permian

In related news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 2,681 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $78,204.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,636 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,182.12. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip A. Riley sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $51,310.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,977.24. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,477 shares of company stock worth $770,589. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

Shares of REPX stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $555.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.86. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

