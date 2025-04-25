Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) vs. Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Financial Comparison

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) and Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Riskified and Society Pass”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Riskified alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riskified $327.52 million 2.30 -$59.03 million ($0.20) -23.35 Society Pass $6.91 million 0.47 -$18.13 million ($3.62) -0.25

Society Pass has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Riskified. Riskified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Society Pass, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riskified -10.72% -6.00% -4.87% Society Pass -171.10% -431.98% -79.26%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Riskified and Society Pass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Riskified has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Society Pass has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Riskified and Society Pass, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riskified 1 4 3 0 2.25 Society Pass 0 0 1 0 3.00

Riskified currently has a consensus target price of $5.66, suggesting a potential upside of 21.12%. Society Pass has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,472.68%. Given Society Pass’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Society Pass is more favorable than Riskified.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of Riskified shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Society Pass shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Riskified shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Society Pass shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Riskified beats Society Pass on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riskified

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts. The company serves direct-to-consumer brands, online-only retailers, omnichannel retailers, online marketplaces, and e-commerce service providers in various industries, such as payments, money transfer and crypto, tickets and travel, electronics, home, and fashion and luxury goods. Riskified Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Society Pass

(Get Free Report)

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments. The company operates Leflair, an online lifestyle platform that offers services and products, such as fashion and accessories, beauty and personal care, and home and lifestyle; an online food delivery service under the Handycart brand name; and an online grocery delivery service under the Pushkart brand name. It also sells hardware and software to merchant; local mobile phone and global internet data plans; and domestic and overseas air ticket, and global hotel reservations, as well as offers digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.