Robert W. Baird Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $320.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $370.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tesla from $373.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tesla from $440.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.85.

Get Tesla alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Up 3.5 %

TSLA opened at $259.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.18. Tesla has a 52 week low of $158.36 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $834.72 billion, a PE ratio of 127.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. This represents a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.