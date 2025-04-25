Robert W. Baird Cuts Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target to $355.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $407.00 to $355.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Baird R W upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 target price on shares of Waters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.13.
Waters Stock Up 1.9 %
Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Waters will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 5,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Waters
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
