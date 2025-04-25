Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ROOT. UBS Group increased their target price on Root from $67.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Root from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Root from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Get Root alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Root

Root Price Performance

Root stock opened at $150.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Root has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $181.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -122.07 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.52.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $1.93. The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.79 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Root will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Root

In other Root news, Director Doug Ulman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,175. This represents a 24.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander E. Timm sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $153,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,659,366.25. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,469 in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Root

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Root by 651.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Root in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Root by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Root in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.