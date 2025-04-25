Roth Capital Comments on Generac’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Generac in a research note issued on Monday, April 21st. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now expects that the technology company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $8.00 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC opened at $113.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.16. Generac has a twelve month low of $99.50 and a twelve month high of $195.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Generac by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 51,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 19.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $1,359,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Generac by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

