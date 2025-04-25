Roth Capital Has Optimistic Outlook of TRV Q4 Earnings

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travelers Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $7.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.42. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.02 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $6.75 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRV. HSBC cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.32.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $260.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.06. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $269.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

