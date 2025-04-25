Roth Capital Has Optimistic Outlook of TRV Q4 Earnings

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travelers Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $7.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.42. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.02 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $6.75 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $6.39 EPS.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 EPS.
Travelers Companies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $260.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.06. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $269.56.
Travelers Companies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.95%.
Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
Travelers Companies Company Profile
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Travelers Companies
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.