Roth Capital Has Positive Estimate for Allstate Q3 Earnings

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Allstate in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.51. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $18.74 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.80 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.27.
Allstate Trading Up 0.0 %
Allstate stock opened at $194.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. Allstate has a one year low of $156.66 and a one year high of $212.91. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.49.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%.
Institutional Trading of Allstate
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Allstate
In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Allstate Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.54%.
About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Allstate
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.