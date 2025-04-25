Roth Capital Has Positive Estimate for Allstate Q3 Earnings

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Allstate in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.51. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $18.74 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.27.

Allstate Trading Up 0.0 %

Allstate stock opened at $194.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. Allstate has a one year low of $156.66 and a one year high of $212.91. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.54%.

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.