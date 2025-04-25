Roth Capital Weighs in on Snap-on’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Snap-on in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.24. The consensus estimate for Snap-on’s current full-year earnings is $19.79 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.62 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SNA. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.83.

Snap-on Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $310.66 on Wednesday. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $252.98 and a 52 week high of $373.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.07. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.30). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Snap-on by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 421.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total transaction of $2,325,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,310,898.80. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total value of $2,179,212.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257 shares in the company, valued at $86,817.17. This trade represents a 96.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,011 shares of company stock worth $12,116,859. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.82%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

