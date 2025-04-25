Roth Capital Weighs in on TKO Group’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TKO Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for TKO Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TKO Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO opened at $155.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.99. TKO Group has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $179.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 559.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in TKO Group by 129.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 89,234 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.18 per share, for a total transaction of $13,668,864.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,347,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,338,668.12. The trade was a 7.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Kraft bought 20,000 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,035,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,600. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,345,370 shares of company stock valued at $219,805,951 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 7,600.00%.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

See Also

