Roth Mkm Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $395.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $450.00 to $395.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.21% from the stock’s previous close.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tesla from $474.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.85.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $259.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.18. Tesla has a 12 month low of $158.36 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.21, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,500. This represents a 12.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 15.6% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 10.3% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

