Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV) Trading 2.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.63. 121,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 183,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $271.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ball Metaverse index. The fund is a passively-managed ETF investing in globally-listed equities spanning various industries, all relating to what it defines as a future iteration of the internet. Stocks are selected by a committee and weighted in tiers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.