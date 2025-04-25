Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $30.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OTEX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Open Text from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.45.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of OTEX opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. Open Text has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $36.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. Open Text had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 23.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 219.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

