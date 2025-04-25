Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stock Price

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ONB. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Old National Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

