RTX (NYSE:RTX) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Baird R W raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

NYSE RTX opened at $121.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.28 and a 200 day moving average of $123.73. The company has a market capitalization of $162.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $136.17.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Research analysts forecast that RTX will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in RTX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in RTX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

