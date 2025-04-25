Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 27,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of eHealth by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 109,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in eHealth by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.20. eHealth had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $315.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

