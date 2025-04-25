Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 58.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,659,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,914 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 70,838 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 288,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 39,685 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 389.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 133,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 106,128 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1035 per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 4%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYG has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

