Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 12,941 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,890,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,616,000 after buying an additional 1,583,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,979,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after acquiring an additional 91,998 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,177,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 108,030 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 983,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 90,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 65,213.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 541,270 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %
BCRX stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.75. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on BCRX. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.
About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
