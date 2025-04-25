Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 19,024 Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 1,117.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,024 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Frontline were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Frontline by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Frontline by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Stock Performance

Frontline stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. Frontline plc has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.16 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 25.64%. Frontline’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRO. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Frontline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a $12.49 price objective on Frontline in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.62.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

