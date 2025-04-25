Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,341 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Acelyrin were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acelyrin by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 388,631 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Acelyrin in the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Acelyrin by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,273,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 116,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Acelyrin by 208.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 65,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mina Kim sold 17,986 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $49,281.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 671,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,603.22. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLRN. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Acelyrin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acelyrin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Acelyrin Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ SLRN opened at $2.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acelyrin Profile

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

