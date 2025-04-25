Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,758 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,469,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,983 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,593,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 128,664 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,748,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,836,000 after acquiring an additional 658,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Brandon Moss sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $66,619.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,500.21. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,575 shares of company stock worth $123,957 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHLS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $567.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.