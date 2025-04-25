Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,389 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in StealthGas were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in StealthGas by 44.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 79,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 11,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the third quarter worth $194,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in StealthGas by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StealthGas alerts:

StealthGas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GASS opened at $5.33 on Friday. StealthGas Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $40.25 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on StealthGas

StealthGas Profile

(Free Report)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.