Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,401 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

BBVA stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 28.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4439 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 39.23%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

