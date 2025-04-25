Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 5,039.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,702 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 23,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,188,000 after purchasing an additional 52,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 65,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $190,686.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,951.50. This trade represents a 21.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 10,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $30,558.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,862.47. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,277 shares of company stock valued at $434,192. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INDI shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $7.82.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 61.59%. The firm had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

