Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,304 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELME. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elme Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Elme Communities by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Elme Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Elme Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELME opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.57 and a beta of 0.84. Elme Communities has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.26. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is -514.29%.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

