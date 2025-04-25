Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $249,000 Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,515,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 32,674 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 85,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

NYSE:KOF opened at $98.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.58. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $72.68 and a twelve month high of $102.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.95.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 15.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8839 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on KOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

