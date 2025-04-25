Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $280,000 Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,774 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,889,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,450,000 after buying an additional 621,078 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 498.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 135,730 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 86,560 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services Trading Up 0.6 %

KELYA stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $398.07 million, a PE ratio of -190.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is -500.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Our Latest Report on Kelly Services

About Kelly Services

(Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.