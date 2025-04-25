Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $328,000 Stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Foundation by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,824,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,752,000 after purchasing an additional 774,844 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,277,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 417,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,844,000 after buying an additional 249,237 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 117,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. First Foundation Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $414.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Foundation from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

