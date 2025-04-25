Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

MTUM stock opened at $205.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.61. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $229.77.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

