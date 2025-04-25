Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 102.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,875,000 after acquiring an additional 335,483 shares during the last quarter. Climber Capital SA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,958,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $130.49 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $119.83 and a 12-month high of $144.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

