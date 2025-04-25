Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Price Performance

NYSE AM opened at $16.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.99.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 108.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Antero Midstream

About Antero Midstream

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.