Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 822 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,585 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 221.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFBC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bancorp.

In related news, insider James R. Shank sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $189,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,633.72. This represents a 40.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $24.00 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.