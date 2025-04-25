Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 107 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Saturday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Enstar Group

In other Enstar Group news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total transaction of $160,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESGR opened at $333.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $286.80 and a one year high of $348.48.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

