Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 44 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,080,000 after purchasing an additional 460,808 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,378,000 after acquiring an additional 422,237 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,417,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,873,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,605,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,855,000 after purchasing an additional 46,053 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $300.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $306.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.69. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $264.17 and a 1-year high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.